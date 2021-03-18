Special memorial service to honor those who experienced homelessness

WACO, Texas – The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition and McLennan County Indigent Health Care partnered up together to hold a memorial service for individuals who passed away in 2020 and experienced homelessness, or were unclaimed at the time of their passing.

Church Director Jason Ramos shared his personal experience with homelessness, and believed this vigil is a special way to honor those who passed away in 2020.

“I remember at that time I would ask the question or make some statements on my own self. I would tell myself, ‘If I were to die today, I wonder who will come to my funeral?’ or ‘If I would die, would anyone even care?,” Ramos says. “Because of your compassion and the heart of the people in our community, that question can be answered today, and say I will.”

“Here we wanted to partner with organizations not to just include homeless individuals, but also organizations that work with people who are unclaimed. And so, that’s why we started a partnership with McLennan County Indigent Health that works with people are unclaimed,” says Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition Chair member Shaun Lee.

They honored 25 people in the community who passed away last year.

“We wanted to include them as well in this memorial, as well to give some sort of normalcy and dignity to just their lives, and let people understand that these people were alive. And they had families. And they had entire lives of their own. And to just honor them in that way,” says Lee.

Ramos says this was a warm feeling to see people come together to celebrate the life of those who passed away.

“But for someone to take the effort to put this together, and to extend the invitation to others in the community to come, and to see people come, is very warming,” says Ramos.