WACO, Texas – The month of March is Women’s History Month, and the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) has something special planned!

A special Women’s Program will be taking place on Wednesday, and will be done in conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The event will take place in Waco at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 11:00 a.m. in Building #4 on 4800 Memorial Drive. The program is open to the public.

Source: CTVHCS