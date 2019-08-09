Special remembrance planned for Ryan Sartor

Friends and family of Army Sergeant Major Ryan Sartor will come together in Teague next month to honor his memory.

Sartor died during a combat mission in Afghanistan on July 13th.

The people of Teague held a candlelight vigil for him on July 16th.

On Friday, September 6th, Sartor’s football jersey will be retired during a pep rally on the field where he was a standout player before he graduated in 1997. The rally starts at 1:45 p.m.

The following day, there will be a memorial service at the Teague High School Auditorium, starting at 3 p.m.

Sartor spent eight years in the U.S. Army. He became a Green Beret within the first four years of his military career.