Speeding car attracts deputy who then discovers large marijuana stash

A deputy who’s attention was attracted to a car traveling over 90 miles per hour later discovered over seven pounds of marijuana in the vehicle after he got it stopped, resulting in the felony arrest of the passenger of the vehicle.

The passenger, identified as William Eli Russell was booked into the McLennan County Jail Sunday following the incident.

The arrest affidavit for Russell indicates the deputy was traveling north on I-35 near West and spotted a white Buick traveling for several miles between 85 and 91 miles per hour.

The deputy let him get clear of traffic then initiated a traffic stop for speeding.

After the car pulled over, the deputy noted a strong smell of marijuana and after assisting units got there began a search of the vehicle, first finding a rolling tray and small amount of marijuana in the passenger compartment, and then finding a suit case with two large sealed vacuum bags of marijuana in the trunk.

The arrest affidavit stated that Williams told the deputy the marijuana was his and he was taken into custody.

After he was secured in a patrol car, further search of the car turned up four more large sealed bags.

The affidavit stated that the packages were weighed at the jail and showed to have a combined weight of 7.3 pounds.

Williams was held on a felony charge of possession of marijuana over five pounds.