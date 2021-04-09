Speeding leads to arrest of teen on marijuana delivery charge

Bellmead police report a 17-year-old has been arrested on charges of delivery of marijuana after officers found the weed, baggies and scales in his car after a traffic stop.

The police report stated that the officer conducted a traffic stop on a four-door Pontiac G6 in the 1400 block of Air Base Road that had been going over the speed limit.

The officer stated that as he spoke to the driver, identified as Jordan Pavelka, he could smell marijuana.

After being asked to get out of the car, the officer told him there was no marijuana in the car but there was a pipe in the back seat.

As a search was conducted of the vehicle, the officer reported finding two ” large bags” of marijuana and several small, individual sized baggies with marijuana in them.

He also located an electronic scale and several small, empty baggies along with an unspecified amount of cash.

In the police report, the officer stated that after he had been read his Miranda warning that Pavelka stated that he split the marijuana into the small bags to take to work with him and smoke at work.

Pavelka was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of delivery of marijuana over four ounces but under five pounds.