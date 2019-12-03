Speeding leads to felony marijuana, weapon arrest

A McLennan County deputy who stopped a driver for speeding ended up recovering just under a pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun Monday.

An arrest affidavit filed when Jataveon Jashun Maladdie was arrested stated that the deputy had conducted a stop of a silver Saturn in the 3000 block of West Waco Drive after traveling behind it between 45 and 50 miles per hour in a 40 mile zone.

After turning on his overhead lights, the driver turned onto 30th Street and stopped.

The affidavit stated that as the deputy approached the car he could smell a strong odor of marijuana.

After removing the driver from the car he asked how much marijuana was in the car, the affidavit says the driver told him ” about half a pound.”

The deputy then conducted a search of the vehicle and found a black backpack in the rear seat that had a large baggie containing what was described as ” a large amount of marijuana.”

The deputy reported finding more marijuana in a jar and a loaded black Taurus 9 mm handgun in the center console.

The marijuana was weighed at the jail totaling about 14 and a half ounces.

The affidavit stated that due to the felony amount of marijuana and the handgun recovered, Maladdie would be charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in addition to the marijuana charge.

