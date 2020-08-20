Spider-Man, City of Waco urging #Wacosafe

WACO, Texas – Spider-Man is in Waco again. The City of Waco released a video of the masked superhero checking out local businesses.

Spider-Man and the city say they appreciate businesses and Wacoans covering their faces.

Spider-Man’s made a few stops around town – including picking up Baylor gear at Amelia’s Fashion Exchange, taking pups for a walk at the Humane Society of Central Texas and enjoying a tasty meal at Abuelitas Mexican Restaurant.

The City of Waco is urging business to pledge the hashtag #Wacosafe.

You can view the latest PSA here.

Source: City of Waco