Spider-Man, City of Waco urging #Wacosafe

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Spider-Man. (Courtesy: City of Waco)

WACO, Texas – Spider-Man is in Waco again. The City of Waco released a video of the masked superhero checking out local businesses.

Spider-Man and the city say they appreciate businesses and Wacoans covering their faces.

Spider-Man’s made a few stops around town – including picking up Baylor gear at Amelia’s Fashion Exchange, taking pups for a walk at the Humane Society of Central Texas and enjoying a tasty meal at Abuelitas Mexican Restaurant.

The City of Waco is urging business to pledge the hashtag #Wacosafe.

You can view the latest PSA here.

Source: City of Waco

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44