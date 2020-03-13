Spring At The Silos Cancellation Angers Tourists

WACO, Texas – On Thursday, fans of the Spring at the Silos were forced to look at other plans as organizers pulled the plug on the event due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was kind of on the angry side or the upset side,” says Bob Bost.

Bost has a newly-retired son and a grandson who is starting a new job. To celebrate, they wanted to take a trip to Waco for the outdoor festival. But when they arrived the morning of the event, they were turned away.

“They didn’t tell us anything till we got inside. We walked around went to different booths and then they said, ‘Nope, we’re closed,” says Bost.

A mother-daughter duo also found out the same way. The two flew first class from Michigan – more than 1,300 miles away.

“We were very very devastated it was cancelled,” says mother Robin Larsen.

Magnolia says ticket holders will be offered a full refund, and vendors will be reimbursed up to $1,000 for their efforts.