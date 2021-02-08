STAAR testing concerns

KILLEEN, Texas – The Texas Education Agency has already decided not to use A-F ratings for this school year’s STAAR testing due to the pandemic. Now the Killeen Education Association wants to take a step further.

“The STAAR test should be cancelled all together for this year. It makes no sense. It’s not going to glean any sort of meaningful data because it can’t be compared to two years ago. Because it was cancelled last year,” says Killeen Education Association President Rick Buelé.

“It sets up the potential from a major super spreader event, and trying to jam everybody in a building as though its okay to go in person. It’s not okay to go in person. You’re not going to gather enough data that isn’t going that’s going to risk lives and health and safety,” says Buelé.

One parent I spoke to thinks taking the STAAR test in person this year is a bad idea.

“Sometimes someone is exposed, so they have to be quarantined. But then they have come back, so the adjustment from in person and online, going back to school,” says concerned mother Kassandra Anaya.

This year will be her daughter’s first time taking a test like this, and doesn’t feel she is prepared.

“I would like to say yes, but I don’t think so. I hope so,” says Anaya.