Stage 2 Drought Conditions initiated in Belton

BELTON, Texas – The City of Belton is initiating Stage 2 Drought Conditions, with the goal of reducing

water consumption citywide by ten percent.

While there is not currently a drought, the City says the conservation of water is necessary at this time to support the water supplier – Bell County Water Control Improvement District No. 1 – which is facing extremely high demand. Without conservation efforts, there could be temporary

water shortages in the City.

Here is how residents can help:

• As pipes unfreeze, if a water leak is detected in your home turn the water off

immediately. If you need assistance, call us anytime, day or night, at 254-933-

5823.

• Limit water usage during peak times (6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

• Stop dripping faucets.

• Do not store water in bathtubs.

• Avoid running dishwashers and washing machines.

• Make sure irrigation systems are off, until restrictions are lifted.

• Take showers instead of baths.

The City is also coordinating with large water users to help reduce consumption

levels, and has additional staff available over the next week to assist responding to

the potential needs of residents in a timely manner.

Source: City of Belton