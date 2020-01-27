Standoff in Harker Heights, area cordoned off

UPDATE: Harker Heights police say the standoff has ended. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Harker Heights police Monday morning remained on the scene of a person barricaded in a home.

Spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller said they had been at the location in the 800 block of Olive Lane since about 9:00 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about a person behaving abnormally.

They were told the person might be attempting suicide and in fact was threatening suicide by police,

They reported one shot had been fired inside the residence.

Police cordoned off the area around the residence then heard more shots fired inside.

Police report having maintained communications with the person inside the residence through the night.

Officers asked the public to avoid the area around Olive Lane and Vineyard Trail.

Olive Lane, Vineyard Trail and Moosehide Drive in the area of the home were closed off Monday morning.