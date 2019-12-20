Star Wars fans flock to see ‘Rise of Skywalker’ on opening night

WACO, Texas – For Star Wars fans, The Rise of Skywalker is a must-see.

FOX44 spoke to dozens of folks who have seen every Star Wars movie that has come out in theaters, but they say Thursday night is very special – because they’re going to be the first ones to see the last of the series.

We asked one fan to rank his excitement on a scale of one to ten.

“Oh, I mean ten. I’m a Star Wars fan. Just go ahead and put me all the way up. I’m acting pretty chill but like, yea I’m pumped for this,” says Collin Shuttlesworth.

After more than 40 years, a trio of trilogies, a few side movies, TV shows, books, and a world-wide passionate following, The Rise of Skywalker is the final entry that started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

It’s premiere has fans here in Central Texas pumped to see what happens on the big screen. Some, like Alicia Reed, even dressed up as their favorite character.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been waiting, I’ve been seeing previews. I’ve been trying to hold off on getting on social media because I don’t want to see any spoilers. I want to kind of have my own theory,” says Reed.

She’s not the only one. Another fan dressed up as a Stormtrooper and set up a photo op booth for other fans to take advantage of as well.

“I really wanted to show my enthusiasm for it by making my own Stormtrooper costume. I got the parts for it online and it took about a month to build and cost me over a thousand dollars,” says Stanton Bain.

It’s the last chapter for Star Wars fans, and they are hoping it turns out to be all they have been waiting for.

Movie goers are expecting a huge premiere weekend for the last Star Wars movie here in Central Texas, across the nation, and around the world.