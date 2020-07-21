Start of in-person classes delayed until September 7th in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- McLennan County Public Health District has issued control measures on all schools who offer in-person classes.
In-person classes and other school activities will not begin until after September 7, 2020, but online classes are still allowed.
This is not a closure of schools but a delay to in-person classes.
“I believe these control measures are necessary to protect the public health based on the higher risk for spread of COVID-19 in schools due to the necessity of large groups gathering and the difficulty for some children to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. “Dr. Verner
Each school system will develop and submit a written plan on resuming in-person classes and activities to the Health Authority by Aug 21st.