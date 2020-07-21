Start of in-person classes delayed until September 7th in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- McLennan County Public Health District has issued control measures on all schools who offer in-person classes.

In-person classes and other school activities will not begin until after September 7, 2020, but online classes are still allowed.

This is not a closure of schools but a delay to in-person classes.

“I believe these control measures are necessary to protect the public health based on the higher risk for spread of COVID-19 in schools due to the necessity of large groups gathering and the difficulty for some children to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. “ Dr. Verner

Each school system will develop and submit a written plan on resuming in-person classes and activities to the Health Authority by Aug 21st.