State lawmakers continue to learn about financial fallout of power outages

BRYAN, Texas – State lawmakers continue learning more about financial fallout of the widespread power outages which left millions in the dark during last month’s winter storm.

ERCOT kept the price of electricity at or near the cap set at $9,000 per megawatt hour for more than a day after it ended rolling outages – which market watchers say inflated costs for too long.

City of Bryan Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood says as a result, their utility has been placed on credit rating watch – which may affect the ability to get loans.

This Senate hearing was a day after ERCOT’s Board voted to terminate CEO Bill Magness. He will be ousted from the Board in 60 days. Magness makes more than $800,000 a year. His contract says he’ll get paid up until his final day – if he’s terminated with cause.