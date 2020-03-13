State of Disaster declared for Texas

Gov. Gregg Abbott declared a state of disaster for Texas early Friday afternoon during a press conference in Austin.

Abbott also announced on Friday the first coronavirus drive-thru testing facility in Texas. The site opened Friday afternoon in San Antonio and is largely for first responders, medical professionals, and various high-risk patients.

The announcement came from the state capitol in Austin as more and more cases are confirmed with each passing day.

Abbott also said that the Texas Education Agency is asking for federal waivers of fees to school district for lunch programs if they shut down for an extended period of time.

Gov. Abbott has asked that all insurance costs for testing of the coronavirus be waived.

Austin also announced that the city had two positive cases that were confirmed early Friday morning.