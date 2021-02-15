State of Emergency declared in Bell County

Bell County Judge David Blackburn declared a state of emergency Monday because of the snow, ice, and record-breaking cold temperatures that have blanketed the county.

The declaration means non-essential county offices are closed and operations of the three COVID-19 vaccination centers are shuttered for the rest of the week.

For everyone with scheduled to receive their first doses from either the Sammons Community Center in Temple or the Killeen Community Center, their booking will automatically shift one week. If you were scheduled to get the first dose on Thursday, February 18, at 10:00 at the Sammons Community Center, that will now happen at the same time on Thursday, February 25.

County officials have a plan for shifting second dose appointments scheduled at the Bell County Expo, which they hope to announce soon.

They encourage those with bookings not to cancel them, as those appointments are all still guaranteed a dose. Bell County health officials are closely monitoring weather conditions for the rest of the week.

Judge Blackburn also canceled this week’s Commissioners Court meeting. Items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting will be tabled until next week.

For the most up-to-date information on the closure or delayed opening of Bell County vaccination centers, please monitor the Bell County website and Facebook page.