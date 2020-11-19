State of Higher Education Event goes online in 2020

WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Chamber hosted this year’s State of Higher Education Event online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This has been the most significant disruption to the operations of our colleges and our universities since the second World War,” says Dr. Harrison Keller, the Texas Commissioner of Higher Education.

College leaders in Waco came together to provide updates on how they are dealing with COVID-19. The schools gave unique insights on how they are handling their individual challenges.

“The way in which we teach has changed dramatically. We only had eight percent of our faculty at Baylor that had ever taught online before last March – and in two weeks, 100 percent of them had done that,” says Linda Livingstone, Baylor University President.

“We were very focused on safety protocols from the very beginning. In our classes that are face-to-face, our students are spread out. Some are synchronous, and some are asynchronous. Our students are fairing really well, and are enjoying some of the control that they have,” says Johnette McKown, McLennan Community College President.

Texas State Technical College is facing a challenge involving mandatory face-to-face classes.

“We’ve had to do a lot of shifting in space in time in order for the kids to get together with the objects they train on and do so in a safe manner,” says Michael Reeser, Texas State Technical College President.

All of them are prepared for what the next step may be.

“I think we are at the front edge of a time of historic change in higher education and transformation that we will look back on as this being one of the most important moments in higher education in the last century,” says Dr. Keller.