State Senator Bryan Birdwell announces running for re-election

Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell

Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell who represents the 22nd District of Texas has announced he will be running for re-election in 2022.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. ( retired) Birdwell was elected to the Texas Senate in a 2010 special election and was re-elected last November.

Following the 2020 census, he will be on the ballot again in 2022.

He currently lives in Granbury.

District 22 includes Bosque, Ellis, Falls, Hill, Hood, Johnson, McLennan, Navarro and Somvervell counties along with a part of Tarrant County.

