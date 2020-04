WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo has a chance for you to stay connected with them.

You can join each day at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Facebook for great posts from the animal care staff.

They will share videos, photos and more of your favorite animals.

If you would like help the animals, donate to the Emergency Fund to help continue to provide the exemplary care for the animals: https://54208.blackbaudhosting.com/54208/CPZ-Giving