Staying safe during a tornado warning

WACO, Texas – March through June is the most active time for severe weather in Central Texas, and FOX44 wants to make sure you know what to do in the event of a tornado warning.

63 recorded tornadoes have hit McLennan County since 1880. 24 of those have been an EF-2 or stronger.

Now that severe weather season is here, it’s time to make sure you brush up on your terminology and have a plan on where to go if you find yourself caught in a storm.

First, it’s important to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

If you are under a tornado watch, you do not need to take immediate action – but you should start preparing. This means weather conditions could lead to the formation of severe storms and tornadoes, so you need to know where your safe location is and be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or is showing up on the radar, and you need to take action immediately. This means you need to head to a safe place.

The best option would be a storm shelter, but most people don’t have one. Instead, head to an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-constructed home or building.

Do not shelter in a large open room like a gymnasium, a mobile home, or even a vehicle.

If you are driving and find yourself caught in a storm, find the sturdiest building possible. Do not pull over under a bridge or overpass. This is dangerous, and you could still be caught by debris.

Downloading the FOX44 News App, purchasing a NOAA Weather Radio, and having an emergency kit ready to go are also good ideas during severe weather season.