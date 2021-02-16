Staying warm when the power is off

WACO, Texas – More than five million people are without power across the United States after the latest winter storm, and more than four million people in Texas are in the dark.

“The operational facilities froze up. And this includes our providers, ranging from natural gas to coal to all different forms of energy,” says Governor Greg Abbott.

“Unfortunately, because of the excessive demand and the loss of those generation assets, due to various causes, we’re just in a tough spot right now,” says Andrew Barlow, with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

With no way of knowing when the lights will turn back on, Texans need to find alternative ways to stay warm.

“There are four different warming centers that have been set up that are inside the City of Waco. I also know there are several other communities that have warming centers. Robinson has two warming centers. Woodway has one. Hewitt has one or two as well,” says Garen Bynum, with the Waco Police Department.

With road conditions expected to deteriorate even more, people may not be able to travel to a warming center, and will have to seek out alternative ways to stay safe at home.

“Obviously, layer up and bundle up, all of those things. Another option you can do is start your car and hang out in your car for a little while,” says Bynum.

You can also conserve heat by closing blinds or curtains, closing off rooms, and stuffing towels or rags in cracks under the door.

Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, and warm clothing will also help you stay warm.

Eating and drinking will give your body the energy it needs to produce heat, but you should avoid alcohol or caffeine. Both of these things can hinder the body’s ability to warm up and can actually cause your core temperature to drop.

“The best thing I can tell you to do, and what my family has done, bundle up, layer up, and cuddle up,” says Bynum.