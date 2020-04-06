Closings
Stephenville man arrested in Hamilton County narcotics investigation

Noah Duvall Johnson. (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Hico Police Department conducted an investigation Saturday into the possession of illicit narcotics.

The agencies received information that a man was possessing a quantity of methamphetamine and prescription pills at a motel room in Hico. Officers made contact with the man and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and Xanax. The man also had a .44 caliber handgun during the discovery.

Noah Duvall Johnson, of Stephenville, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over One Gram but less than Four Grams, a third-degree felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group Three under Twenty-Eight Grams, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, also a Class A Misdemeanor.

Source: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

