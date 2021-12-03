Stepmother accused of injuring two children

A 45-year old Killeen woman has been arrested after two children were found to have several puncture wounds on their bodies.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Sandra Manning on two counts of injury to a child following an investigation which started in July – when officers were called to Advent Health.

Officers were told that an eleven and twelve-year-old boy had several wounds which occurred in the 3600 block of Catalina Drive.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said one of the boys told officers their stepmother had injured them.

The Killeen PD statement said through the investigation officers determined that “recklessly by omission” that bodily injury had been caused to the two boys, that there had been failure to provide adequate supervision, adequate nutrition or adequate medical care.

On November 18, detectives with the Special Victims Unit obtained two complaints charging Manning with injury to a child.

Manning was found and arrested at the Fort Hood Provost Marshal’s Office on Wednesday and transported first to the Killeen City Jail – then later transferred to the Bell County Jail, where she remained Friday.