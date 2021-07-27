Stillhouse Hollow Lake now a source for millions of gallons of drinking water

Stillhouse Hollow Lake will now be a source for millions of gallons of drinking water a day with the completion of new Lake Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant.

The plant can produce about 17 million gallons of fresh water per day to serve central and west Bell County along with a portion of Coryell County.

Previously all the drinking water in the area had come from the water plant at Lake Belton.

The cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, and Copperas Cove along with Water Control and Improvement District #3 in the Nolanville area and the 439 Water Supply Corporation provided funds for the project that will be operated by Water Control and Improvement District#1 which also supplies water to Fort Hood.

“Master planning efforts on the part of the District in 2009 and the City of Killeen from 2012 and earlier, highlighted the need for additional water supply to the south and west of Killeen,” Ricky Garrett, General Manager for Bell County WCID #1 said. “Having another water source for the WCID 1 customers means added resiliency and future redundancy for this vital resource.”

Planning for the project began in 2007.