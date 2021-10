A trailer containing antique cars reported stolen in Temple has been recovered.

Bellmead police report the trailer containing two restored Ford Model T’s was found Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Selby Lane.

Circumstances of the recovered were not immediately available.

The cars had been reported stolen in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple about 10 PM Wednesday night.

The owner of the cars had been in Temple to attend an antique car event.