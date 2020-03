The Bell County Sheriff’s Department would like help from the community in identifying a person of interest in a Credit Card Abuse case.

Video was captured of this person inside a Valero Convenience store, in the City of Belton, where stolen credit card information was used to purchase gift cards.

If anyone has any information, or knows who this person is, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 933-5438 and speak with Investigator D. Wiges.