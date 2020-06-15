Stolen vehicle burned after multiple county pursuit, police searching for suspect

CLIFTON, Texas- A suspect is on the run after a stolen vehicle was used in pursuits and later burned.

At approximately 3 a.m. on June 12th, A Clifton Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a white SUV that was speeding through Clifton on Hwy 6.

A pursuit was initiated after the driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

Bosque County Deputies joined the pursuit as it continued northbound on Hwy 6 to Meridian, turning on West Hwy 22.

Just East of Cranfills Gap, near CR 4100, officers lost sight of the vehicle and the pursuit was terminated.

Clifton Police were notified by a landowner around 4 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in a wooded area and burned.

Inside the vehicle, officers located a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetimine.

The vehicle was removed and taken to the impound where investigating officers were able to better examine the vehicle.

Due to the fire, the license plate and the VIN plates were destroyed.

Officers eventually located a VIN number stamped in the firewall of the engine compartment.

Using this VIN number, officers were able to determine the vehicle was rented from Hertz Rent A Car sometime ago and had not been returned at the end of the rental agreement.

CPD was later notified that the same vehicle was involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening in McLennan County with Waco PD, Baylor PD and McLennan County S.O. units pursuing.