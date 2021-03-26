Stolen vehicle recovered, suspect treated for gunshot wound

One man is in custody and being treated for a gunshot wound after police spotted a vehicle stolen during an early morning Friday burglary and assault.

Hewitt Police had spotted the 2003 Chevy Suburban that had been reported stolen earlier about 7:30 and made the stop and discovered that the man was suffering a gunshot wound in what was described as the “lower extremity.”

Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin said the man was somewhat argumentative when approached and told them he had been shot, but was able to get out of the vehicle after some discussion and said he wanted to refuse medical treatment.

Waco Police Department spokesman Sgt Peter Motley said the incident started about 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Gorman Avenue where the suspect is accused of breaking into a travel trailer belonging to an ex girlfriend.

The girlfriend was assaulted and her vehicle was taken.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Sgt Motley said someone at the scene fired a shot and wounded the man before he fled, but it was not clear who fired the shot.

Sgt Motley said it was a civilian who shot him.