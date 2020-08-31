Storage facility needs your help after break-in

WACO, Texas – A storage facility in Waco is asking for your help after two individuals were caught on camera breaking into their facility.

“From what I understand, there has been a rash of storage unit break-ins in the area. We’ve been open for about two-and-a-half years, and this is our first instance of having a break-in,” says David Mercer, the owner of Unlimited Self Storage.

The break-in happened on August 26th, sometime before 2:30 A.M. and 4:00 A.M.

“We had some folks break through the perimeter fence and destroy the security system that we have in our buildings. They broke into the buildings, and from there they went into five units and took out whatever belongings the thieves were interested in, and left the same way they came in,” says Mercer.

The thieves stole several peoples’ property, and even stole a Marine Veteran’s prized memorabilia.

“He had two duffel bags stored in his unit that had a lot of his uniforms and memorabilia that he had gotten throughout his service in the military in there. The thieves took both of those duffel bags with them. All of those medals and memories he worked so hard to earn just walked right out the door,” says Mercer.

Mercer says he wants to do everything he can to help return what was stolen. He’s doing this by getting the word out and offering a cash reward for information.

“I’m actually offering up a $500 reward to anybody that helps identify these individuals and bring them to justice,” says Mercer.