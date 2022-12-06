ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – Maintenance and repairs in Rockdale will lead to Stage 4 Water Use Restrictions.

The City of Rockdale will be taking the Mill Street Ground Storage Tank, the Mill Street Elevated Tower and the Mill Street Water Treatment Plant offline during the next eight weeks. The City says this is because of “badly-needed maintenance and repair.”

The City Council has authorized the City Manager and Public Works Director to initiate the Drought Contingency Plan during this time – in Stage 4. Ground Storage Tank Maintenance and Water Treatment Plant repairs will start Wednesday, December 7 and will end at midnight on December 23. Elevated Tower Maintenance painting and repair will begin January 3 and last until midnight on January 31.

The City says Stage 4 Water Use Restrictions prohibit all non-essential use of water. This includes but is not limited to:

Washing of boats, automobiles, RV’s and ATV’s.

No watering of lawns or other outdoor plants.

No bulk water use for pool, spas, etc.

No bulk water use for construction without a written variance from the City Manager.

The full Drought Contingency Plan can be found on the City of Rockdale website.