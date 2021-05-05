Store employee accused of selling merchandise for curb delivery and pocketing the proceeds

A 25-year-old employee of a Temple big box store has been accused of selling over $7800 worth of store merchandise and keeping the money.

Kevin Stackhouse was boked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday following the investigation at the Lowes store at 605 Southwest H K Dodgen Loop.

The arrest affidavit states that the investigation began August 19, 2020 when officers met with the loss prevention officer at the store.

Officers also spoke with the suspect, identified as Kevin Stackhouse, who the arrest affidavit stated cooperated with the investigators.

The affidavit indicated Stackhouse began working at the store in April 2020 with the suspected thefts beginning in May of that year.

The affidavit said the suspect would pretend to assist customers, with the customers then pointing out the items they wished to buy.

The suspect would then take them out to curbside delivery without anyone paying for them.

The suspect would load the items into the customer’s vehicle and the customer would pay the suspect in cash directly, which the affidavit stated, the suspect would then keep for himself.

The affidavit stated that the store’s loss prevention people had taken a two page statement from the suspect regarding the sale of $7858.00 worth of Lowe’s property and keeping the money.