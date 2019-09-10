Store owner foils robbery by grabbing gun

Madisonville police say the attempted robbery of a small market was blocked when the store owner simply was having none of it.

Officers were called to the store at 814 South May Street Tuesday morning after the attempt was phoned in.

They were told a person described as ” a younger man with a black t-shirt covering his head and face” entered the store armed with a handgun.

As he reached over the counter to the cash register, the store owner grabbed the robber’s right hand in which he held the weapon.

After a brief struggle, the store owner was able to take the weapon away from him.

The would-be robber then fled the scene, leaving the handgun and black t-shirt behind.

The case is being investigated as an aggravated robbery, with Madisonville police asking that anyone who has information about the crime or who might have seen something give them a call at 936-348-3317.