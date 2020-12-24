Store robbed by man with knife in Madison County

Madison County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a store in a small community Thursday morning.

They report it happened about 11:00 a.m. at the Mid-Town Feed and Beer Barn at 12078 East State Highway 21 in Midway.

The robber entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded the cash, escaping with an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

He then left on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (936-348-2755) or Crime Stoppers (936-348-3100) (online www.P3tips.com).

Any information submitted to Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest of the suspect will be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.

Tipsters remain anonymous.