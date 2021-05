GATESVILLE, Texas – Storms Friday night in Central Texas caused some major damage at the Gatesville Municipal Airport.

People were out Saturday morning, inspecting the damage and picking up the pieces.

Planes and hangers were destroyed.

Some airplanes were flipped over from the strong over 60 mile per hour winds we experienced Friday.

Insurance assessors will be in the area next week to examine the damage and see how those plane and hanger owners can move forward.