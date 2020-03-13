Storm Spotter Training Program cancelled

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, a joint decision was made to cancel the McLennan County SKYWARN class scheduled for Monday, March 16 at Baylor University.

This is due to the campus extending their spring break and is limiting activities on campus. The plan is to reschedule this class in the late summer or fall 2020 months – before the secondary peak severe weather season in the fall.

The National Weather Service, Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management, and local broadcast stations still appreciate any storm reports shared during severe weather events in the area.

For information on how to report severe weather to the National Weather Service, you can go here.

Despite the cancellation, we encourage all residents of McLennan County and surrounding areas to remain weather aware this spring and have multiple ways to receive the latest hazardous weather updates.

Source: NOAA