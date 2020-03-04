Storms cause minor damages to Central Texas cities

WACO, Texas – Central Texas is feeling the aftermath of the heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

In Waco, numerous traffic signals and intersections were impacted by storm water and power outages.

Many intersections lost power, which caused the signals to go into default all flash red. Travelers are asked to be patient and respect the stop signal and be courteous with other drivers.

The traffic department will place temporary stop signs at intersections which lost power completely until ONCOR can restore power to the signal. The following locations are red flashing:

• 18th and Dutton

• 36th and Waco Drive

After heavy downpours, isolated flooding has occurred at several intersections around the city, but appear to be draining quickly once the rains let up. Travelers are encouraged to drive slowly and move to other lanes to avoid the higher waters. Listed below are the intersections that will be closed until the rain stops:

• University Parks from Ross to 2nd

• 11th and Dutton Avenue

No other significant damage has been reported across the city.

Meanwhile in Copperas Cove, the city has been notified by the Oncor Area Manager that about 180 customers are without power in the areas of Craig Street and Freedom Lane. There are also a couple of power poles down.

Oncor crews are in the area making repairs, but do not anticipate these customers to have power until Wednesday evening.

In Fort Hood, Hard Stand Crossing RO-3 on Brookhaven Road is closed due to flooding. East Range Road is still open to RO-3 from the north and south, but travel from Fort Hood to North Fort Hood (and vice versa) is not possible. III Corps says to please use West Range Road if you need to travel from Fort Hood to North Fort Hood.

In Killeen, the middle school track meet scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled. A future date has not been released, but the district will be letting the public know as soon as possible.

Sources: City of Waco, City of Copperas Cove, III Corps at Fort Hood, Killeen ISD