Storms wreak havoc on Central Texas

MARLIN, Texas – Storms early Wednesday afternoon ripped through Central Texas – bringing hail, strong winds, lightning, flooding and plenty of damage.

Tyler Venegas of Marlin had to take shelter at a gas station for a half-hour while the hail poured down. When he got home, the place looked a lot different.

“I came over here to check on my mama and everything, make sure everything was alright,” Venegas said. “When I pulled up on the block, everything was messed up. Trees were everywhere, roads were flooded.”

The flooding hit Waco as well, with Interstate 35 access roads on Behrens Circle looking more like small ponds. Power outages in Robinson came from fallen trees and downed power lines.

Witnesses say the lightning didn’t play much of a factor.

“We didn’t hear no lightning or nothing really, it was just a whole lot of wind,” Venegas said. “We could see a little lightning every now and then, but it was nothing like hitting the ground that bad. But that wind was crazy. The wind was doing a lot of damage.”

Winds hit 60-65 miles per hour in some areas, even knocking out windows in Marlin City Hall.

For Venegas and his three young children, the situation was a scary one.

“You’re just trying to drive through the hail, and at the same time you’re trying to stay safe,” Venegas said. “I just had to take my time to get to my kids. Once I got there, you could see the relief in them.”

In the aftermath, Venegas had just one hope.

“I seen a lot of hail damage on a lot of cars, I seen a lot of trees everywhere,” Venegas said. “I just hope everybody stays safe.”

You can follow all our storm coverage here.