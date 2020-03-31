Strange motorcycle crash in Waco, rider disappears

Waco police are investigating a bizarre crash involving a motorcycle in which the rider of the bike has disappeared.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said it happened a little before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday on I-35 Northbound near University Parks Drive.

The driver of a UPS semi-truck reported coming up very quickly on a motorcycle that was moving very slowly on the interstate, hitting it from behind.

He immediately stopped to report the accident and before he could check on injuries to the motorcycle rider, he had fled, running through the grassy median.

The only description he was able to give of the fleeing rider was that he was a white male and was wearing a blue jacket.

Officers arriving on-scene were able to follow footprints through the wet grass, but lost them on the concrete on the access road.

The motorcycle had Missouri license plates on it but registration had expired two years ago.

There was no record of active insurance on the bike and there was no way of knowing if the last registered owner was the rider.

It had not been reported stolen, but officers conjectured that if it had been stolen out of storage somewhere, the actual owner might not even know it was missing.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The investigation is continuing.