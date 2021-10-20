Strange pursuit through Waco blocks interstate after eventual stop

A pursuit that began with a suspicious person call and some kind of disturbance ran through Waco at speeds ranging from just 11 miles per hour to 70 finally ended shortly after 8:30 in Lacy Lakeview, backing up traffic until the suspect could be finally secured.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said the original call came in about 7:45 with the vehicle spotted near New Road.

At one point the vehicle was stopped on northbound I-35 just north of Waco Drive, but the driver was not coming out of his vehicle.

He then sped off again going north until finally being stopped further up the Interstate when a DPS trooper performed what is known as a “pit ” maneuver to cause him to spin out and stop on the Craven Avenue overpass.

Initial reports indicated the events began with some sort of altercation between two men in the area of New Road and I-35.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect had already left going north on the Interstate. Officers found him a short time later traveling at a low speed but refusing to stop.