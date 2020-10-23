Street repairs will lead to Waco road closure

WACO, Texas – Street repairs will lead to a road closure in Waco next week.

City of Waco street crews will be closing Cleveland Avenue, beginning at S. 10th Street to S. 11th Street starting October 26 through October 30 for street repairs. Detour signs will be in place.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly, and to find an alternate route for those traveling in the area during this time to minimize delays and traffic congestion.

The City of Waco says some simple steps to take when driving through a work zone are: slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, be patient and plan ahead.

Source: City of Waco