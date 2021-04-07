Strong storms possible on Friday

WACO, Texas – Strong to severe storms are possible on Friday across most of Central Texas.

Warm and humid conditions and the arrivial of a cold front will make severe weather possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Areas along the I-35 corridor and to the east will have the best chance at seeing any severe storms, especially if the morning clouds start to clear up by the afternoon.

The main concern with these storms will be large hail, but we can’t rule out other forms of severe weather on Friday.

The possibility of severe weather on Friday is uncertain at this time, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central Texas in a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms. Fox44 will be monitoring any changes to the forecast as the week goes on.