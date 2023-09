WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tonight around 7pm the Waco Fire Department was called to action to battle a house fire at the 15100 block of Carriage House Lane in Waco. Residents say the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

Thankfully, no one in the home was injured and everyone made it out of safely. The Waco Fire Department is still working a 2 alarm house fire as of Sunday night at 10pm.