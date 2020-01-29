Student accused of attacking teacher indicted

A KISD student who was 17 years old at the time of the incident has been indicted by the Bell County Grand Jury in connection with an attack on a teacher.

Tyler Stephen Cravens was charged as an adult in the incident which occurred in the Suspension Room at Killeen High School in December 2019.

According to the arrest affidavit, teacher Sam Jones told officers that Cravens physically assaulted him in the classroom by jumping him and pushing him over a desk and computer.

That caused Jones to injure his knee and shoulder.

Cravens was charged with assault on a public servant.