Student arrested for allegedly making threats at Lampasas Middle School

LAMPASAS, Texas – A Lampasas Middle School student has been arrested by the Lampasas Police Department.

This comes after a report of the student allegedly making remarks threatening violence at the school. The middle school administration, along with the school resource officer, immediately conducted an investigation.

District Superintendent Chane Rascoe said in a statement Monday that the responsible student will be charged by law enforcement. Rascoe says the district will follow district policies and procedures and take appropriate action in handling this issue. Rascoe also went on to say:

“Providing our students with a safe environment is our highest priority in Lampasas ISD. Every report made is investigated immediately, the appropriate action is taken, and the outcomes are communicated in a transparent manner. “We ask that parents have an important discussion with students about using good judgment. We have seen examples of students using good judgment in reporting these incidents to trusted adults. Administrators and teachers at all campuses have been meeting with students to explain the consequences that can occur if they make a threat against the school. However, it is important that this message be reinforced at home. Students need to know that it is never acceptable to even joke about threatening a school and that these matters are serious and will be pursued as such. “At the same time, please let your child(ren) know that if they see or hear of any type of threatening language suggesting violence against the school or other students to report it immediately. “We must work together to make sure our students are in a safe environment in our schools. This is, and always will be, our first priority.” – Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe

Source: Lampasas Independent School District