Students React After Baylor Sees Rise In COVID-19 Cases At Dorm Facility

WACO, Texas – Students are speaking out after Baylor saw at more than a dozen new cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the University found five positive cases at the Martin Hall – an all-male freshman residence. After further testing, an additional 16 cases were discovered on Saturday – a total of 21 cases at the residence.

“Well, it didn’t come to me as a surprise. I knew there would be some cases, bringing all these people congregating together,” said Kullen Miller, a Martin Hall resident.

Infected residents were relocated to an undisclosed location where they will quarantine for four days, while those who tested negative are required to undergo routine health screenings on campus.

“I came back negative. My roommates came back negative. So clearly what they’re doing has been working. And, you know, we have to ride the wave and make sure we need to do to stay safe,” said Alex Messineo, a resident.

In-person classes were also suspended for residents, which is a move that’s a bit difficult for some.

“Learning online is definitely different from learning from someone face-to-face. It’s a lot more responsibility,” Messineo added.

Baylor said they are in the process of contacting those who may be infected with the virus.