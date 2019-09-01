Students react to Baylor President’s Human Sexuality Statement

Baylor students are reacting to President Linda Livingstone’s statement reinforcing the University’s stance on human sexuality.

Earlier this week Baylor’s president released a statement in part saying “Students will not participate in advocacy groups which promote understandings of sexuality contrary to biblical teaching.”

This is the presidents first time re-affirming the university’s stance since paige hardy a Baylor student authored a petition calling for inclusive groups for Baylor’s gay student population which had over 3,000 signatures.

“Ofcourse I was really happy that Dr. Livingstone atleast addressed the issue; but, its hard to read the words “We love out gay students” and “We aren’t going to change our policy” in the same sentence,” said Paige Hardy, a student at Baylor.

Anna conner, an openly gay Baylor student says, though she’s not suprised, the rejection of their request was a sting.

“It was hard to hear her say nothing’s going to change. We’ve heard everything that’s being going on and all we’re going to do is put an easier to access page that says ‘No.,” said Conner.

She says the sanctioned group students were asking the univeristy to approve wasn’t designed just for social purposes but for protection as well.

“There are these rules that make other people think ‘Oh, well they’re not protected so its fine. We’re not going to face any consequences if we target these people,” Conner said.

Hardy says her biggest issue with the recent statement was the university’s choice to exclude gay students in any of their discussions.

She says she still believes Baylor University has a long way to go.

“We need to get back into reality and back to the point where we can represent all students and allow their voices to be heard beyond just a FAQ page.” said. Hardy.