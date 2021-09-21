Students receive hands-on training from Texas Masonry Council

WACO, Texas – The Texas Masonry Council hosted hands-on masonry training Monday and Tuesday at the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy.

Students learned the history of masonry construction, about the numerous career opportunities available, and got their hands dirty learning how to lay brick to the line while using the tools of the trade.

Texas Masonry Council Executive Director Tony Topping says, “The Masonry Rocks Career Program is a great way to introduce students to the industry and encourage them to consider a career as a mason. We are fortunate to live in Texas where the economy is good and the construction industry is robust. Like other skilled trades across the country, our industry cannot find enough masons to build the projects out there thus TMC established the Masonry Rocks Career Program to give students a chance to be a mason for a day. If they like it, there are plenty of local mason contractors looking to hire.”

TMC Masonry Coordinator Ignacio “Nacho” Sauceda led the students during the hands-on training portion of the event.

“Brick, block and stone are sturdy materials that last. I want students to have a career option just as reliable!” Nacho said. “I’ve been on the construction side and the education side, being able to bridge the gap and show students that jobs in masonry can give them the future they want is very important!”

The Texas Masonry Council is a trade association representing masonry contractors and suppliers in the state of Texas working together to promote the benefits of masonry construction and quality workforce training to recruit the next generation of Texas masons.