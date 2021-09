Copperas Cove Police officers took some high school students into custody after an altercation Thursday morning.

The Copperas Cove ISD told students and teachers to hold in place after an altercation that began off-campus supposedly spilled into Copperas Cove High School.

Officers were called to the school around 9 a.m. and detained the students they say were involved.

Copperas Cove ISD says all students and staff are safe and will return to their regular schedules.