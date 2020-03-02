Study abroad programs cancel trips to China

WACO, Texas – As the Coronavirus continues to spread, travel outside of the U.S. continues to be a risk.

The virus is causing panic in America and around the globe.

“While the CDC is encouraging everyone to wash their hands and prevent the spread of the virus as we would during the season, I would encourage the federal administration to not wash its hands of the responsibility to protect the public,” says Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“Jamaica unfortunately did not allow the ship come in, just based off of fear. Basically. So then we went on to Grand Cayman. Unfortunately, Grand Cayman did not allow the ship to come in either, also based on fear. They didn’t even check,” says Ken Muskat, the MSC Cruises USA Spokesperson.

43 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the United States, and six people have died. Outside of the United States, thousands of people have caught the virus.

The CDC going as far to label China, Italy, and Iran as areas that all non-essential travelers should avoid.

These restrictions are having a negative impact on study abroad programs. Law students at St. Mary’s University usually have the chance to study abroad in China every year, but this year the plan had to change.

“The Law School administrators met, and we decided that for the sake of our students’ safety we should not go abroad this year. We should not risk our students’ safety. We decided to suspend it for this summer, and we are hopeful we can resume our China program next year,” says Robert Hu, a Law Professor at St. Mary’s University.

Students were disappointed in the circumstances, but grateful that the University is looking out for them.

“They were obviously disappointed at the surprise, but I think they all recognized that this was for the benefit of all our students. We really didn’t want to put them at any risk,” says Hu.

Several other universities in the United States have cancelled their exchange programs to China.

If you want to learn more about the Coronavirus, you can click here.