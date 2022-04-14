BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is hosting the third public meeting for the FM-2271 Extension Regional Feasibility Study.

This study was launched in early 2021 to examine the feasibility of extending FM-2271 in Bell County, which could increase connectivity in the region by offering additional travel options to residents and visitors.

The public can participate in the third public meeting in person or online:

In-Person: Come to the Bell County Expo Center – located at 301 West Loop 121 in Belton – on Thursday, April 14, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Online: Participate in a virtual public meeting by going to txdot.gov and doing a keyword search for “FM 2271 Extension Study.” The virtual public meeting will be available from Thursday, April 14, at 4:00 p.m. through Friday, April 29, at 11:59 p.m.

Public meeting participants will be able to review results of the preliminary alternatives evaluation and provide feedback on the alternatives being recommended for inclusion in the feasibility study report. The alternatives have been developed using technical data and analysis, as well as public input collected since the study launch in early 2021.

Public comments received or postmarked by Friday, April 29, will be included in the official public meeting record. Public comments may be submitted in person at the public meeting, by email to Victor.Goebel@txdot.gov, or by mail to FM-2271 Extension Regional Study Team, 1608 W. 6th Street, Austin, TX, 78703.